Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Operose Advisors LLC

Operose Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 306 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 123.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $6.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $330.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,421,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,704,132. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $307.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $366.16. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The stock has a market cap of $153.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Bank of America downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $420.78.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at $122,555,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

