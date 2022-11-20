Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Price Target Raised to C$26.00 at TD Securities

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ACDVF has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

Air Canada Stock Down 1.2 %

OTCMKTS ACDVF opened at $13.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.17. Air Canada has a twelve month low of $11.86 and a twelve month high of $20.43.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada ( OTCMKTS:ACDVF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

