Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target Raised to C$26.00 at TD Securities

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$27.15.

Shares of Air Canada stock opened at C$18.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89. The firm has a market cap of C$6.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.57. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$15.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.98.

Air Canada ( TSE:AC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.25. The business had revenue of C$5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.93 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Canada will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer Samuel Elfassy sold 1,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.78, for a total value of C$32,452.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$404,302.30. In other news, Senior Officer Samuel Elfassy sold 1,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.78, for a total transaction of C$32,452.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$404,302.30. Also, Senior Officer Pierre Houle sold 2,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.23, for a total transaction of C$45,902.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$55,824.69.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

