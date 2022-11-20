Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $415.67.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DETNF shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Aker BP ASA from 475.00 to 465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Aker BP ASA from 350.00 to 345.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Aker BP ASA from 438.00 to 437.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Aker BP ASA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DETNF opened at $33.33 on Tuesday. Aker BP ASA has a 52 week low of $27.85 and a 52 week high of $41.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.55.

About Aker BP ASA

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development and production of petroleum in Norway. The firm conducts its activities on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. It has balanced portfolio and is the operator of the Valhall, Ula, Ivar Aasen, Alvheim and Skarv field hubs. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway.

