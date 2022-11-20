Algorand Price Tops $0.27 (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $1.95 billion and approximately $246.69 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001653 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Algorand has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00076331 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00058783 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000411 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00010096 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00022992 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00005204 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000268 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,332,923,195 coins and its circulating supply is 7,110,701,773 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

