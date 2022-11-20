ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Raised to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $65.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ALE. Guggenheim reduced their target price on ALLETE from $66.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on ALLETE from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of ALLETE from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ALLETE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ALLETE from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ALLETE presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.00.

Get ALLETE alerts:

ALLETE Price Performance

NYSE:ALE opened at $65.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.71. ALLETE has a 12 month low of $47.77 and a 12 month high of $68.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.48.

ALLETE Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ALLETE

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is presently 70.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,142,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,442,000 after buying an additional 148,353 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,406,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,426,000 after purchasing an additional 54,121 shares during the period. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. now owns 1,954,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,151,000 after purchasing an additional 181,626 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ALLETE by 4.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,712,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,677,000 after purchasing an additional 79,295 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in ALLETE by 6.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,226,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,387,000 after purchasing an additional 70,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.