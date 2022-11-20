Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $232,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SWS Partners acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 120.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $97.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $152.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on GOOG. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total value of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,013. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 302,721 shares worth $20,039,793. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

