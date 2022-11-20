Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,713.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,183 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.9% of Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Dash Acquisitions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 165 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 389 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 234 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.24.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 182,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 302,721 shares worth $20,039,793. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $0.93 on Friday, reaching $97.43. 28,342,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,459,356. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.83. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

