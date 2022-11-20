AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 176.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,472 shares during the period. Hershey makes up about 0.4% of AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $8,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Hershey by 2,693.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,156,000 after buying an additional 1,055,559 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hershey by 21,654.4% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,030,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after buying an additional 1,026,203 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Hershey by 40.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,241,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,580,000 after buying an additional 644,294 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Hershey by 65.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,477,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,117,000 after buying an additional 584,624 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Hershey by 136.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 567,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,034,000 after buying an additional 327,965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.39, for a total value of $3,140,557.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,555 shares in the company, valued at $33,180,816.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 8,600 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.83, for a total transaction of $1,985,138.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,630 shares in the company, valued at $9,147,792.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.39, for a total transaction of $3,140,557.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,555 shares in the company, valued at $33,180,816.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,574 shares of company stock worth $12,446,698. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hershey stock traded up $3.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $225.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,219,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,599. The firm has a market cap of $46.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $226.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $175.08 and a twelve month high of $241.45.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 54.05%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.00.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

