AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 275.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,720 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of United Airlines worth $6,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UAL. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 81,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 8,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in United Airlines by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in United Airlines by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Airlines by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of United Airlines stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.82. 4,883,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,218,601. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.54 and a 52-week high of $53.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.74 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 11.42% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 66.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Airlines news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $1,186,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,701.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on UAL. Citigroup increased their target price on United Airlines from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna cut United Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on United Airlines from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on United Airlines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Melius started coverage on United Airlines in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.85.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

