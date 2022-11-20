AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 32,740 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 878.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,469 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,740 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 0.6% of AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $13,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 2,720 shares of the software company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 19.7% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the software company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.4% in the first quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the software company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 609 shares of the software company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.6% in the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 4,384 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Adobe from $358.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $420.78.

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE traded down $6.97 on Friday, hitting $330.86. 3,421,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,704,132. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $307.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $366.16.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,555,414. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,555,414. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at $7,728,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.