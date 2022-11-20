AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,236 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $5,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CF Industries in the first quarter valued at about $232,613,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in CF Industries in the first quarter valued at about $82,182,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in CF Industries in the first quarter valued at about $65,509,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 237.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 557,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,410,000 after acquiring an additional 391,742 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 297.2% in the first quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 441,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,531,000 after acquiring an additional 330,581 shares during the period. 94.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CF. Citigroup increased their target price on CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Scotiabank raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CF Industries from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on CF Industries from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.86.

CF traded down $0.82 on Friday, hitting $101.34. 1,705,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,699,115. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.23. The firm has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.00. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $57.25 and a one year high of $119.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.50%.

In other CF Industries news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total transaction of $355,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,133,401.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CF Industries news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total transaction of $355,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,133,401.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $11,293,603.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,572,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,484 shares of company stock worth $18,431,301 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

