AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 23,584 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 683.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,584 shares during the period. Accenture makes up about 0.4% of AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Schubert & Co grew its position in shares of Accenture by 71.6% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at $42,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $286.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,322,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,213,675. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $270.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.66. The stock has a market cap of $180.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.95 and a one year high of $417.37.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Accenture from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen reduced their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Accenture from $329.00 to $306.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.60.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total value of $2,231,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,149,355.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total value of $2,231,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,149,355.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total value of $152,238.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 37,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,218,589.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,030 shares of company stock valued at $10,924,406 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

