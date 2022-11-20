AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 534.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,256 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 22,117 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $4,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 6.4% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in Illumina by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 8,316 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,361,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 87,892 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $16,201,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $111,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,971,048.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

ILMN traded down $4.12 on Friday, reaching $220.56. The company had a trading volume of 772,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,392. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.45 and a 1 year high of $428.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a PE ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $211.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.48.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Illumina from $480.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Illumina from $340.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Argus decreased their target price on Illumina from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. OTR Global cut Illumina to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Illumina from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.38.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

