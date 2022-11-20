AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 627.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,786 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,631 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises 0.5% of AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $10,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,329,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,445,110,000 after buying an additional 668,036 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,504,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,376,579,000 after buying an additional 357,413 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,132,778,000 after buying an additional 94,565 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Amgen by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,380,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,059,316,000 after buying an additional 117,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,790,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $674,858,000 after buying an additional 344,875 shares in the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMGN traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $287.29. 2,371,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,095,683. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $252.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.64. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The company has a market cap of $153.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.26. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 62.23%.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Amgen to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.19.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

