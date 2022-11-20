AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 98.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,868 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $5,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Clorox by 84.3% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Clorox by 10.7% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Clorox by 5.7% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 56,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Clorox in the first quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Clorox by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 532,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,989,000 after acquiring an additional 65,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on CLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Clorox from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Clorox from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $135.08.

Clorox Trading Up 0.6 %

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Shares of Clorox stock traded up $0.93 on Friday, hitting $146.79. 1,034,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,298,692. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $120.50 and a 52 week high of $186.86. The company has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 45.03, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.79%.

Clorox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.