AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,379 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $6,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,055,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,967,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536,591 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 759.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,000 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4,716.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,673,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617,530 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,811,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,270,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,582 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,799,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Mondelez International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.94.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.8 %

Mondelez International Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $64.99. 4,973,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,080,539. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.