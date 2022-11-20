Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the software’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ALTR. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an initiates rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Altair Engineering from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $58.80.

NASDAQ ALTR opened at $47.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.63, a PEG ratio of 198.46 and a beta of 1.50. Altair Engineering has a 1-year low of $43.17 and a 1-year high of $80.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.12.

In other news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 57,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $2,894,012.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,158,103.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 22.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTR. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,100 shares of the software’s stock valued at $7,734,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 74,530 shares of the software’s stock worth $4,800,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 3.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,075 shares of the software’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 14.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,359 shares of the software’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. 62.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and Internet of Things platform and analytics tools, as well as support and the complementary software products.

