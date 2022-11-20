Amaze World (AMZE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $65.01 Million

Amaze World (AMZE) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. One Amaze World token can currently be bought for about $1.20 or 0.00007398 BTC on exchanges. Amaze World has a total market cap of $65.01 million and approximately $309,203.72 worth of Amaze World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Amaze World has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,363.23 or 0.08366272 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.51 or 0.00500216 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,640.30 or 0.28478064 BTC.

About Amaze World

Amaze World’s launch date was November 7th, 2021. Amaze World’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 tokens. Amaze World’s official message board is medium.com/@khushalim.uirpl/harnessing-the-power-of-blockchain-into-the-travel-industry-f8fcb52fa63e. Amaze World’s official Twitter account is @theamazeworld. The official website for Amaze World is amaze-world.com. The Reddit community for Amaze World is https://reddit.com/r/theamazeworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Amaze World Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Amaze World is designed to create a smooth travel booking experience that incorporates decentralized blockchain technology and reward incentives through AMZE tokens.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amaze World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amaze World should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amaze World using one of the exchanges listed above.

