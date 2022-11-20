Amaze World Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $65.01 Million (AMZE)

Amaze World (AMZE) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. Over the last seven days, Amaze World has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Amaze World has a market cap of $65.01 million and $401,288.60 worth of Amaze World was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amaze World token can now be purchased for approximately $1.20 or 0.00007255 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Amaze World Token Profile

Amaze World’s launch date was November 7th, 2021. Amaze World’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 tokens. Amaze World’s official Twitter account is @theamazeworld. The official message board for Amaze World is medium.com/@khushalim.uirpl/harnessing-the-power-of-blockchain-into-the-travel-industry-f8fcb52fa63e. The Reddit community for Amaze World is https://reddit.com/r/theamazeworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amaze World’s official website is amaze-world.com.

Buying and Selling Amaze World

According to CryptoCompare, “The Amaze World is designed to create a smooth travel booking experience that incorporates decentralized blockchain technology and reward incentives through AMZE tokens.TelegramWhitepaper”

