American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $11.59 Per Share

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 16th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the insurance provider will earn $11.59 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $11.56. The consensus estimate for American Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $11.60 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Financial Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.96 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $2.93 EPS.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.04. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

American Financial Group Stock Performance

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Financial Group from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $142.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.85. American Financial Group has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $152.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.58.

American Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.97%.

Insider Activity at American Financial Group

In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 12,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total value of $1,863,828.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,276,777.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 12,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total value of $1,863,828.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,276,777.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total value of $595,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at $5,371,676.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Financial Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFG. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in American Financial Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in American Financial Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 346.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 15,005 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 61.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 18,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

