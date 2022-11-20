Amgen (AMG) 1-Day Volume Tops $33,067.04

Amgen (AMG) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. Amgen has a market capitalization of $112.39 million and approximately $33,067.04 worth of Amgen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amgen token can currently be bought for approximately $1.14 or 0.00006860 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Amgen has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Amgen Profile

Amgen was first traded on March 14th, 2022. Amgen’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens. The official website for Amgen is theamgen.com. Amgen’s official Twitter account is @theamgen and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Amgen

According to CryptoCompare, “Amgen (AMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Amgen has a current supply of 99,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Amgen is 1.13535472 USD and is up 0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $22,465.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theamgen.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amgen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amgen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amgen using one of the exchanges listed above.

