Amgen Price Tops $1.12 on Top Exchanges (AMG)

Amgen (AMG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. One Amgen token can currently be purchased for about $1.12 or 0.00006893 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Amgen has a total market cap of $110.97 million and $33,393.54 worth of Amgen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Amgen has traded up 0.9% against the dollar.

Amgen Profile

Amgen’s launch date was March 14th, 2022. Amgen’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens. Amgen’s official Twitter account is @theamgen and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Amgen is theamgen.com.

Buying and Selling Amgen

According to CryptoCompare, “Amgen (AMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Amgen has a current supply of 99,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Amgen is 1.13535472 USD and is up 0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $22,465.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theamgen.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amgen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amgen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amgen using one of the exchanges listed above.

