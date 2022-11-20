Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na trimmed its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $6,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APH. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 112.6% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth $36,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 124.9% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 40.5% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $10,137,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 204,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,316,165.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $3,151,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,903. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $10,137,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 204,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,316,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE APH opened at $79.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.45. The stock has a market cap of $47.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.13.

Amphenol Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

