Analysts Offer Predictions for Pyxis Tankers Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PXS)

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Univest Sec boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pyxis Tankers in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 16th. Univest Sec analyst J. Jang now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $1.30 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.25. Univest Sec has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pyxis Tankers’ current full-year earnings is $1.30 per share. Univest Sec also issued estimates for Pyxis Tankers’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet raised Pyxis Tankers from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

PXS opened at $4.91 on Friday. Pyxis Tankers has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $5.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $52.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74 and a beta of -0.59.

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

