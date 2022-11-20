Analysts Set Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Target Price at $11.53

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.26.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Crédit Agricole from €14.00 ($14.43) to €13.00 ($13.40) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Crédit Agricole from €11.50 ($11.86) to €11.00 ($11.34) in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Crédit Agricole from €11.00 ($11.34) to €10.50 ($10.82) in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.20 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from €13.80 ($14.23) to €10.20 ($10.52) in a report on Wednesday.
Crédit Agricole Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CRARY opened at $4.96 on Friday. Crédit Agricole has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $8.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.46 and a 200 day moving average of $4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.66.
About Crédit Agricole
Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.
