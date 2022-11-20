Analysts Set Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Target Price at $11.53

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.26.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Crédit Agricole from €14.00 ($14.43) to €13.00 ($13.40) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Crédit Agricole from €11.50 ($11.86) to €11.00 ($11.34) in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Crédit Agricole from €11.00 ($11.34) to €10.50 ($10.82) in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.20 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from €13.80 ($14.23) to €10.20 ($10.52) in a report on Wednesday.

Get Crédit Agricole alerts:

Crédit Agricole Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRARY opened at $4.96 on Friday. Crédit Agricole has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $8.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.46 and a 200 day moving average of $4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.66.

About Crédit Agricole

Crédit Agricole ( OTCMKTS:CRARY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crédit Agricole will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crédit Agricole Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crédit Agricole and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.