Analysts Set HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) PT at $54.25

Shares of HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.25.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. HSBC cut shares of HeidelbergCement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of HeidelbergCement from €65.00 ($67.01) to €60.00 ($61.86) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of HeidelbergCement from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €43.50 ($44.85) target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.

HeidelbergCement Price Performance

HeidelbergCement stock opened at $10.63 on Tuesday. HeidelbergCement has a twelve month low of $7.49 and a twelve month high of $15.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

