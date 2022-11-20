Analysts Set Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Target Price at $710.50

Shares of Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $710.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lonza Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lonza Group from CHF 900 to CHF 770 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Lonza Group from CHF 650 to CHF 670 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS LZAGY opened at $51.83 on Friday. Lonza Group has a fifty-two week low of $43.85 and a fifty-two week high of $84.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.97.

About Lonza Group

Lonza Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, supplies various products and services for pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Europe, North and Central America, Latin America, Asia, Australia and New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell & Gene, and Capsules & Health Ingredients segments.

