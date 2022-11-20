Analysts Set Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) PT at C$51.13

Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$51.98.

STLC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Stelco from C$41.50 to C$45.50 in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Stelco from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Stelco from C$49.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Stelco from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Stelco from C$32.50 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Stelco Stock Performance

TSE:STLC opened at C$43.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$35.99 and its 200-day moving average is C$36.41. Stelco has a 52-week low of C$30.20 and a 52-week high of C$56.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.02, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of C$2.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.77.

Stelco Dividend Announcement

Stelco Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio is 4.44%.



Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

Featured Articles

