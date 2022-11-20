Analysts Set Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) Price Target at $6.00

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

CURV has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Torrid from $6.50 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Torrid from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Torrid from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Torrid stock opened at $4.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.12. The stock has a market cap of $431.06 million, a P/E ratio of -13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.45. Torrid has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35.

Torrid ( NYSE:CURV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $340.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.74 million. Torrid had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 34.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Torrid will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURV. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Torrid in the 2nd quarter worth $1,432,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Torrid by 936.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 152,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 137,740 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Torrid by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 885,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after acquiring an additional 120,915 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Torrid by 2,270.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 77,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 74,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Torrid in the 3rd quarter worth $293,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

