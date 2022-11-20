Analysts Set TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Target Price at $19.18

Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.18.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of TPI Composites to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.
In other TPI Composites news, major shareholder Bam Partners Trust sold 3,963,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $74,710,391.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,263 shares in the company, valued at $231,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
TPIC stock opened at $11.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. TPI Composites has a fifty-two week low of $8.46 and a fifty-two week high of $25.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.72. The stock has a market cap of $472.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.61.
TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $459.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.89 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 66.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TPI Composites will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.
TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.
