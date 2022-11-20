Analysts Set Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) PT at $135.27

Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $135.27.

YUM has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Argus downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Yum! Brands Trading Up 1.5 %

YUM opened at $124.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.22 and a 200 day moving average of $115.30. The company has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 52.05%.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, September 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yum! Brands

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 396.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 668.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

