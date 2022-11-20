Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st.

Angel Oak Mortgage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AOMR opened at $9.68 on Friday. Angel Oak Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Angel Oak Mortgage from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Angel Oak Mortgage from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Angel Oak Mortgage

Angel Oak Mortgage Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AOMR. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 17.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Angel Oak Mortgage by 9.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage during the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Angel Oak Mortgage by 56.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 9,272 shares during the period. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Featured Stories

