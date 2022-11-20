Ankr Reward Bearing Staked BNB Price Tops $278.55 (aBNBc)

Ankr Reward Bearing Staked BNB (aBNBc) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 20th. Over the last seven days, Ankr Reward Bearing Staked BNB has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One Ankr Reward Bearing Staked BNB token can now be purchased for $278.55 or 0.01683298 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ankr Reward Bearing Staked BNB has a market cap of $95.01 million and $22,923.99 worth of Ankr Reward Bearing Staked BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ankr Reward Bearing Staked BNB alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,382.58 or 0.08341764 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.11 or 0.00555748 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,795.00 or 0.28930518 BTC.

Ankr Reward Bearing Staked BNB Profile

Ankr Reward Bearing Staked BNB’s official website is www.ankr.com/earn/stake. The official message board for Ankr Reward Bearing Staked BNB is medium.com/ankr-network. Ankr Reward Bearing Staked BNB’s official Twitter account is @ankr. The Reddit community for Ankr Reward Bearing Staked BNB is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ankr Reward Bearing Staked BNB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr Reward Bearing Staked BNB (aBNBc) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Ankr Reward Bearing Staked BNB has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Ankr Reward Bearing Staked BNB is 283.12546094 USD and is up 0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $29,383.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/earn/stake/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr Reward Bearing Staked BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr Reward Bearing Staked BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ankr Reward Bearing Staked BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Reward Bearing Staked BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr Reward Bearing Staked BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.