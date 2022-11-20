Anpario (LON:ANP) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $508.33

Anpario plc (LON:ANP – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 508.33 ($5.97) and traded as low as GBX 429.60 ($5.05). Anpario shares last traded at GBX 435 ($5.11), with a volume of 15,770 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anpario in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 419.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 508.15. The company has a market cap of £103.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,891.30.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a GBX 3.15 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Anpario’s payout ratio is 40.22%.

In related news, insider Karen Prior purchased 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 159 ($1.87) per share, with a total value of £127,200 ($149,471.21). In other news, insider Matthew Robinson acquired 4,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 420 ($4.94) per share, for a total transaction of £20,055 ($23,566.39). Also, insider Karen Prior bought 80,000 shares of Anpario stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 159 ($1.87) per share, for a total transaction of £127,200 ($149,471.21).

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers various products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salgard, Salkil, Genex, and Optimax brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, antioxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Salkil, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.

