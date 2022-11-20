Apollo Currency (APL) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $11.56 Million

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. During the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $11.56 million and approximately $413,697.32 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00075945 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00058544 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000407 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00009984 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00023007 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00005139 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

