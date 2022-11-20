Apollon Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,008 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,033 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 92.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,245,000 after acquiring an additional 181,966 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 22.5% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 212,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $21,472,000 after acquiring an additional 39,001 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth about $261,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth about $226,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.86.

CVS Health Stock Up 2.5 %

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health stock opened at $97.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $127.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $86.28 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.62%.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.