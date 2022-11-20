Apollon Wealth Management LLC Buys 179 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,519 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 232 shares of the software company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 4,563 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 153,520 shares of the software company’s stock worth $56,196,000 after purchasing an additional 15,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $57,922,000. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $330.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $307.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $366.16. The company has a market cap of $153.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $699.54.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Mizuho cut their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen cut their price target on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Adobe from $358.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Adobe from $345.00 to $332.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $420.78.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,555,414. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,555,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

