Apollon Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 32,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FMB. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 35.0% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 8,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 34,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $49.86 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.07 and a fifty-two week high of $57.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.12 and a 200 day moving average of $50.35.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th were issued a $0.116 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. This is a positive change from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%.

