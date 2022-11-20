Apollon Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,161 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VELA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 74,404 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 16,123 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 628,855 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $24,676,000 after acquiring an additional 6,329 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,404 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 26,939 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 522.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300,647 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $129,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770,602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA stock opened at $34.50 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $53.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.06. The company has a market capitalization of $149.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 93.91%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.46.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

