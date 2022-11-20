Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $2.54 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $2,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 787.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA RPV opened at $80.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.84. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12 month low of $69.47 and a 12 month high of $88.97.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.