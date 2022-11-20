Apollon Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,606 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,474 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 91.2% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,579 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Rock Creek Group LP increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 966.4% during the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,375,926 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,897 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 55.0% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 55,597 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 19,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the second quarter worth $51,000.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE EFT opened at $11.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.87. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $15.60.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Announces Dividend

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

