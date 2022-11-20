Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 222 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,998,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,239,000 after acquiring an additional 766,869 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,345,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,174,000 after purchasing an additional 68,982 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 34.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,098,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,185 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,434,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,760,000 after purchasing an additional 224,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,732,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,228,000 after acquiring an additional 351,879 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO opened at $209.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $199.64 and a 200-day moving average of $206.29. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $182.88 and a one year high of $258.26.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

