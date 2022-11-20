Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 55 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 39.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,143,000 after acquiring an additional 7,381 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,841,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 9.0% in the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 102,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $522.00 to $506.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $464.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.9 %

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $476.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $328.20 and a 1 year high of $494.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $437.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $429.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.76.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 51.42%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.