Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Receives $43.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.00.
RCUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 12,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $333,151.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 130,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,155.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
Arcus Biosciences Price Performance
NYSE:RCUS opened at $27.31 on Friday. Arcus Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $16.74 and a fifty-two week high of $49.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 0.61.
About Arcus Biosciences
Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.
