Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Receives $43.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

RCUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 12,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $333,151.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 130,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,155.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCUS. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 10.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 263.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 94,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after buying an additional 68,297 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 151.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 10,384 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 28.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 9,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 8.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RCUS opened at $27.31 on Friday. Arcus Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $16.74 and a fifty-two week high of $49.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 0.61.

About Arcus Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.