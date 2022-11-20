Ark Price Up 14.3% Over Last 7 Days (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. During the last week, Ark has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar. One Ark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001683 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a total market cap of $38.98 million and $16.87 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00009419 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00025492 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005386 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005980 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00004719 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005519 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 142,628,994 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.