Ascendiant Capital Markets Cuts BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Price Target to $14.00

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Ascendiant Capital Markets to $14.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BIOLASE in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. They set a sell rating for the company. Maxim Group cut their price objective on BIOLASE from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on BIOLASE to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday.
BIOLASE Trading Up 3.7 %
Shares of BIOL stock opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.46. BIOLASE has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $13.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.45.
BIOLASE Company Profile
BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.
