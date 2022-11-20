Ascendiant Capital Markets Cuts BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Price Target to $14.00

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Ascendiant Capital Markets to $14.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BIOLASE in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. They set a sell rating for the company. Maxim Group cut their price objective on BIOLASE from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on BIOLASE to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of BIOL stock opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.46. BIOLASE has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $13.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BIOLASE by 11.6% during the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,070 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 13,770 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of BIOLASE by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 18,682 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BIOLASE during the second quarter worth $118,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of BIOLASE by 2.5% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,621,992 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 39,281 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BIOLASE by 8.2% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 699,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 52,887 shares during the period. 21.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

