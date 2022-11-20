ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 666,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 78,100 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in ASML were worth $317,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after buying an additional 13,454 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter worth about $658,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter worth about $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded ASML to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $510.00 to $850.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on ASML from €815.00 ($840.21) to €615.00 ($634.02) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Grupo Santander upgraded ASML from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €480.00 ($494.85) target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. New Street Research upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $684.15.

ASML Stock Up 0.7 %

ASML Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded up $4.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $593.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,115,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,455. The company has a market capitalization of $243.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $468.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $503.44. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $363.15 and a 52 week high of $867.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $1.1393 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

ASML Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.