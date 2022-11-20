ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) to Issue Dividend of $0.06

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0627 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Price Performance

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) stock opened at $11.26 on Friday. ASSA ABLOY AB has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $15.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.74.

Get ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) alerts:

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

ASAZY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 275 to SEK 280 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank downgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Societe Generale downgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 280 to SEK 275 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 260 to SEK 250 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.00.

(Get Rating)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.