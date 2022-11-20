ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) to Issue Dividend of $0.06

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0627 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Price Performance
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) stock opened at $11.26 on Friday. ASSA ABLOY AB has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $15.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.74.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (ASAZY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.