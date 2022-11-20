Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Danske

Danske downgraded shares of Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 105 to SEK 100 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Atlas Copco from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $131.04.

Atlas Copco stock opened at $12.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Atlas Copco has a 1 year low of $8.63 and a 1 year high of $17.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.72.

Atlas Copco ( OTCMKTS:ATLKY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 30.71%. On average, equities analysts predict that Atlas Copco will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

